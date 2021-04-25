Newcastle star hits social media with joke at Fabinho’s expense

Newcastle United star Allan Saint-Maximin took to Twitter earlier today to joke around with his followers, as he often does.

With reference to a heavy challenge from Fabinho on Saturday afternoon, which sent the Frenchman flying and earned the Liverpool man a yellow card, the winger offered his take on the foul.

Quote-retweeting BT Sport Football, Saint-Maximin jovially suggested he was confident of out-pacing the Brazilian but was shaken after the shoulder barge – here, it’s best if you just take a look at the post (with GIF) below.

Before : « Haha im going to win that foot race with Fabinho 😎 »

After : « mdjeuhhdhhszzzokrf » https://t.co/Y4RIzI3ud9 pic.twitter.com/xSKlbPgBNp — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) April 25, 2021

There can be absolutely no complaints from Fabinho for the foul and subsequent booking, and indeed there wasn’t – but Saint-Maximin suggested the Liverpool star should have seen red.

It should be noted the duo shared a dressing room at Monaco, so it’s unlikely there are any genuine bad feelings on either side!

(Still best mate @_fabinhotavares ❤️ even tho I wished you had a red card ngl 😂) — Allan Saint-Maximin (@asaintmaximin) April 25, 2021

The 1-1 draw with Newcastle means Liverpool’s chances of finishing in a top four spot have been damaged significantly.

With just five games left to go, the Reds sit four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and in their current form, it’s hard to see how they’ll overcome the deficit in the time remaining.