(Video) Brilliant new angle of Mo Salah’s wondergoal is truly jaw-dropping

Mohamed Salah scored a wonderful goal for Liverpool on Saturday, but the shine was taken off the strike by a late Newcastle United equaliser at Anfield.

The Egyptian is one of very few positives about the Reds’ ongoing campaign this season – and his opener against the Magpies really showed off just how special of a player he is.

Salah swivelled on a dime and unleashed a venomous shot goalward out of almost nothing, giving Martin Dubravka absolutely no chance.

An alternative angle of the goal has emerged on social media and it’s truly jaw-dropping viewing. Take a look at the video below – via beIN / Sky.

What a goal from Salah, this angle 😍😍. What a touch. pic.twitter.com/lMe26r9BmU — FSG OUT (@PassLikeThiago) April 24, 2021