(Video) VAR gets it very wrong again as player sent off for clearing the ball

The use of VAR technology in the Premier League this season has undoubtedly only added to the general distain for the enjoyment of football this season.

With fans unable to attend games, those watching from home will have been left furious by more than a handful of decisions over the last ten months or so.

The latest VAR shocker came last night in Chelsea’s 1-0 win over West Ham, as Fabian Balbuena was shown a red card after a review.

Problem being, the defender made a clearance and his foot landed on Ben Chilwell, who was pressing the West Ham man.

It was a ridiculous moment in a ludicrous season, and in its current form, VAR needs to be scrapped.

Take a look at the video below – via Sky Sports.

We got a red card for kicking the ball in football 😭⚒ @premierleague #VAR pic.twitter.com/qyO5fqmVHa — Sam (@SamJM27) April 24, 2021