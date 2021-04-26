29-year-old Liverpool star tells agent to find new club this summer, says Football Insider

Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri has reportedly told his agent to find him a new club this summer.

That’s according to Football Insider, who suggest early signs point to a potential Serie A move for the Swiss flyer.

While FI isn’t the most renowned source around, they do have a have a habit of getting ahead of the curve with some transfers – but please take this report with a pinch of salt.

Roma, Lazio and Sevilla have expressed an interest, with all three clubs previously mentioned as possible destinations for Shaqiri in windows prior.

Just a few months ago it was reported the Switzerland international rejected opportunities to leave Liverpool on loan, which may have had an impact on Takumi Minamino’s temporary move to Southampton.

Shaqiri has two years left on his current deal at Anfield, which should give the club some leverage in potential negotiations this summer.

As stated in the above FI report, Liverpool have previously asked for as much as £23 million for the winger but could be talked into cashing in on the No.23 for less.