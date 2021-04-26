Details emerge of Henderson’s reaction to ESL news in PL Captains’ WhatsApp group chat

“You know things are serious when Jordan Henderson sends a message to the Premier League captains’ WhatsApp group,” said Burnley skipper Ben Mee, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

The Reds midfielder is well respected among his peers, evidently, and naturally undertook a major role in his side’s stand against the news of a breakaway European ‘Super League’ earlier this month.

Liverpool players took to social media to tell fans they do not want the proposed plans to go ahead, in a move that caught the attention of the every fan-base in the country.

Mee revealed more details of the special WhatsApp group chat, again quoted by the Echo: “We all shared our similar views on the matter there, and needless to say they were not positive.

MORE: Former Dortmund star urges Klopp to leave Liverpool for Bayern

“Those at the clubs involved were put in an incredibly difficult position, knowing their employers were trying to do something against their wishes. They love football and would not want anything to happen to the Premier League.

“The captains are willing to put rivalries aside and speak to one another, something that I do not think would have happened before last year.”

Within 48 hours of the initial joint-announcement by the 12 clubs involved with setting up the proposed European ‘Super League’, it was revealed Henderson had called an emergency with his fellow captains.

The Liverpool midfielder, a true leader, continues to set a fantastic example and does work off the pitch that makes the Anfield faithful proud and grateful he’s their captain.