Former Dortmund star urges Klopp to leave Liverpool for Bayern

Former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller has urged Jurgen Klopp to make the “next step” in his career and swap Liverpool for Bundesliga juggernauts Bayern Munich.

No doubt, it has been a frustrating season for everyone involved with the Anfield side, but the boss has already reiterated his desire to remain beyond 2020/21.

Nonetheless, Weidenfeller thinks Klopp is the ideal man to replace Hansi Flick at the Allianz Arena this summer.

“If the situation arises like this, I don’t know whether he will turn down a second Bayern offer,” the former goalkeeper told German outlet Sport 1 .

“Jurgen was already in conversation with Bayern before he landed in Dortmund. It’s the next step for Jurgen, as long as he still wants to be on the pitch every day.”

While we’re sure it’s meant to be a positive comment, we’re not sure Klopp will be happy about one of his former players tipping him to take over at Bayern.

Aside from his ongoing commitment to Liverpool, the boss has a special relationship with the Westfalenstadion faithful and is unlikely to want to sour it.