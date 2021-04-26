Harry Maguire issues Liverpool warning ahead of Old Trafford clash

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has issued his team-mates a warning ahead of Liverpool’s visit to Old Trafford this coming weekend.

The reigning Premier League champions travel to their bitter-most rivals off the back of a poor run of form, dropping four points against Leeds and Newcastle United.

But Maguire recognises Liverpool are still a big threat and the Red Devils will need to up their game on Saturday night.

“It’s a big week. We need to improve on today, for sure, we need to be more clinical in the final third,” he’s quoted as saying by the Echo.

MORE: Liverpool predicted XI v. Manchester United: Jurgen Klopp set to make three key changes

“Obviously Roma in the Europa League is going to be a tough tie, but it’s one we are looking forward to, and then Liverpool at Old Trafford.

“It’s a big week, but we’ve got to go into it full of confidence and try to improve on what [we showed against Leeds].”

Man United endured a difficult game against Leeds at Elland Road over the weekend, which ended in a 0-0 stalemate.

Liverpool will be desperate to get a good result on the board against their rivals – especially after missing out on four points in the last couple of games, which had they got would see them sitting pretty in fourth place, behind Leicester City on only goal difference.