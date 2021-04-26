Liverpool in pole position for rising 51-goal Eredivisie talent – report

Liverpool have reportedly moved to the front of the queue for PSV forward Donyell Malen.

That’s according to Dutch outlet Voetbal Internacional, who claim the Reds are competing with Juventus, Milan and Barcelona for the 22-year-old.

Malen was sold by Arsenal in 2017 for just £500,000 before getting the chance to make his debut and has since established himself as an exciting talent in the Eredivisie, scoring 51 goals in three years.

The forward now has a market value of £27 million, as per Transfermarkt.

With Mo Salah being the exception, Liverpool have struggled to find the back of the net this season, relative to their usual standard.

Adding Malen to the side could be a good move, with the young Netherlands forward looking like a potential world-beater and certainly one to keep an eye on.

It’d be tough for Arsenal if a player regarded as a reject of theirs went on to sign for Liverpool in a big-money move, but their loss could be Jurgen Klopp’s gain.