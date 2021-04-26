Liverpool-linked star in contract standoff with La Liga giants – report

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is reportedly considering his options ahead of the summer transfer window.

AS state the Frenchman is thinking about leaving Los Blancos and name Manchester United, PSG and Liverpool (via Sport Witness) as potential destinations.

Despite having just over 12 months left on his contract, Transfermarkt value Varane at a whopping £63 million, and the aforementioned AS reports state Real Madrid would look to recoup at least that much this summer.

While a move for the Frenchman would suit Liverpool very much on paper, the Reds are said to be preparing a double defensive swoop elsewhere, worth around £50 million.

That’s according to Sunday World journalist Kevin Palmer, who was notably well-informed on Virgil van Dijk’s transfer back in 2018.

The reporter claims Liverpool are ready to sign both Ibrahima Konate and Ozan Kabak in permanent deals this summer, with the RB Leipzig soaking up a large portion of that collective fee.