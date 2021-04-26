Liverpool predicted XI v. Manchester United: Jurgen Klopp set to make three key changes

Liverpool are up against Manchester United in the Premier League this weekend, and go into the fixture on the back of a poor run of form.

After looking to have secured slender 1-0 victories against Leeds and Newcastle, the Reds collapsed in both games and dropped four points.

United have just played out a bore-draw with Leeds, but will be feeling better than Liverpool and may fancy themselves this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp tinkered with his starting XI against Newcastle, some of which were caused by ill-timed injuries, but here’s how we see him setting up against the Mancs…

In goal will be Alisson, and he’ll have a back four of Ozan Kabak, Nat Phillips, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.

Fabinho was utilised as an emergency centre-half against Newcastle, but there will be an emphasis at Kirkby to get Phillips over his minor hamstring injury.

The Brazilian should move back into midfield, in that case, and we’re tipping Thiago and James Milner to start alongside him.

Up top will be Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, but expect Diogo Jota to come off the bench if that’s indeed where he starts.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Kabak, Phillips, Trent, Robertson, Fabinho, Milner, Thiago, Salah, Mane, Firmino