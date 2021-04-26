Liverpool to rival Premier League sides in move for Serie A hot-shot – Tutto

Liverpool are said to be keeping an eye on Andrea Belotti ahead of a potential move this summer.

That’s according to Italian outlet Tuttosport, who also credit Manchester United and Spurs with interest.

A host of European clubs are said to be keen on the Torino captain, including Lyon, Milan, Inter, Roma, Fiorentina and Napoli, as per the same report.

While it’s clear Liverpool could do with more options in front of goal, Tuttosport aren’t typically as source you can hang your hat on – so please take this rumour with a pinch of salt.

Belotti is one of Torino’s most important players – if not the most important – so it’s hard to imagine the Serie A side selling for anything less than his £36 million valuation [Transfermarkt].

The centre-forward has one year left on his contract, so if there is a stand-off over a new deal, interested parties could take advantage.

While there will no doubt be a reluctance to sell their captain and main goal threat, Torino are unlikely to be content with the idea of allowing Belotti to leave for nothing next summer.