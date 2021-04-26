(Video) Firmino’s reaction to Newcastle equaliser sums up every Liverpool fan’s feelings

Liverpool dropped two more points over the weekend as defences buckled at Newcastle United were allowed back into the game to snatch a draw at Anfield.

The Reds started well, to be fair, with a glorious strike by Mo Salah to open the scoring very early on – a rarity this season.

But as the final ten minutes loomed, the Magpies grew in confidence and there was a collective feeling among fans that it was only a matter of time before an equaliser.

It appears the players felt the same gut-punch as the supporters, as Roberto Firmino dramatically fell to the deck after Newcastle made it 1-1 in the dying embers.

Same, Bobby. Same.

Take a look at the video below, via LFC TV – skip to 5.45 on YouTube.

