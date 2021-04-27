‘Done Deal…’ Bayern Munich name new coach to end Jurgen Klopp rumours, says Falk

Bayern Munich are set to announce that Julian Nagelsmann will be their new manager for next season, putting an end to the tiresome rumours that Jurgen Klopp could take over from Hansi Flick…

Incredibly, Bayern are paying €25m to Rb Leipzig for the manager’s signature, as Christian Falk reveals.

Done Deal! @FCBayern and @DieRotenBullen agreed on a Transfer of @J__Nagelsmann. The new coach gets a five-years-contract. Bayern will pay a transfer-fee up to 25 Million Euros including Bonus payments @BILD_Bayern — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) April 27, 2021

We find it pretty horrible that Bayern literally poach the best players and now managers of any club who dare to challenge then in Germany.

There’s lots of good things about the Bundesliga, but this is not one of them.

At least we know Klopp will be staying in England, at least, with Flick now likely to take charge of the German national team.

Rb Leipzig are getting ransacked this summer, with centre-back Dayot Upamecano also joining Bayern and Ibrahima Konate switching to Liverpool.

This much, we know for certain. We’re very much looking forward to the young Frenchman potentially forming a partnership alongside Virgil van Dijk in defence.