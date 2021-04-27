Everton set sights on former Liverpool star, but it’ll cost them more than €40m – report

Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho has reportedly attracted the attention of Everton.

Our Merseyside rivals have been credited with interest in the Brazilian by “Tz” – as cited by Spanish outlet MARCA.

They claim Everton are prepared to bid €40 million for Coutinho, but initial indications suggest a heftier fee will be required, despite Barcelona’s financial woes.

The Blues have a good relationship with the Catalan side, with former players Andre Gomes, Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina now plying their trade at Goodison Park.

But a move to Everton for Coutinho seems unlikely, based on his history with bitter rivals Liverpool.

MORE: Liverpool named as destination for exciting PL star who could replace 230-cap midfielder

Our Take

We didn’t realise silly season was allowed to start while the current campaign is ongoing!

Coutinho has struggled at Barcelona and while moving to a club the size of Everton may be a wise next step for the 28-year-old, there’s next-to-no chance he’d willingly destroy his favourable reputation at Anfield.

While Phil may have left Liverpool in suspect fashion, with his “back injury” keeping him side-lined, he’s only ever spoken warmly about his former side.

A portion of the Reds’ fan-base has called for Coutinho’s return since his loan move to Bayern Munich was sanctioned, but the reigning Premier League champions have no interest in the midfielder.