(Image) Mourinho takes swipe at Gerrard in bitter social media post

Jose Mourinho, who was recently sacked by Spurs, has taken a swipe at Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in a bitter social media post.

The former Chelsea boss took to Instagram to rub salt in the wound on the seven year “anniversary” of the Rangers’ boss’ infamous slip against the Blues at Anfield – resulting in an easy chance for Demba Ba and effectively ending the Reds’ title hopes.

It’s a moment Gerrard – and us! – would love to erase from history, but every year on April 27, loads of social media accounts see it as an easy way to get some traffic.

Mourinho’s Instagram post, which has 250,000 ‘likes’ at the time of writing, is a photograph of Gerrard trying to get the ball from him for a throw in, with the caption “Anfield, April 27th 2014. Ball possession.”

Take a look at the screen-grab below.

Jose Mourinho 🆚 Steven Gerrard pic.twitter.com/HlIrS4VPb5 — Football News (@FootyNews2021) April 27, 2021