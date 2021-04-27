Impact of pandemic revealed as Liverpool confirm £46m pre-tax loss

Liverpool have today confirmed a £46 million pre-tax loss in a statement published on their official website.

The accounts show the Reds’ revenue for the period up to May 31 2020 and while commercial incomings has jumped £29 million to a gargantuan £217 million, media revenue has fallen by a whopping £59 million.

A simplified breakdown of the full finances can be found below:

Pandemic impacts final three months of accounts

Media revenue down by £59m to £202m

Matchday revenue down by £13m to £71m

Commercial revenue up by £29m to £217m

Overall revenue down by £43m to £490m

Loss before tax was £46m

MORE: Manager reacts to news 6’4 centre-half is nearing Liverpool move

The above numbers show the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the reigning Premier League champions in one of their most fruitful periods, so spare a thought for the less fortunate clubs.

No doubt the suits at Anfield won’t be looking forward to going through the next financial report in 12 months’ time, as it’s expected to be much worse.

Commercial income over the last year has helped temper Liverpool’s overall revenue, but the club has endured a miserable season this term, so getting fans back inside the stadium will be the first major financial boost the Reds will (hopefully) be handed after the summer.