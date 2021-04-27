Jadon Sancho remains a Liverpool target, but there’s a likely condition

Liverpool are in the race for Jadon Sancho this summer, but like most clubs, will find it easier to attract the England international if Borussia Dortmund miss out on the Champions League and therefore its financial incentives.

Of course, Liverpool ourselves now look very unlikely to qualify, which would potentially change our transfer market strategy as well.

Journalist Leah Smith, who has been very, very reliable recently, broke the news on Twitter this morning:

Jadon Sancho is wanted by more clubs this summer, than he was last.#MUFC remain keen, but now know they face competition from other clubs, including #LFC. A lot of eyes are watching and waiting to see if BvB qualify for Champions League 👀 — Leah Smith (@LeahSmith_) April 27, 2021

Sancho is an enormous talent, but we know Liverpool will only consider the purchase if we can get his price down to around £60m.

If BVB want more, we’ll likely exit the race for his signature.

Sancho has only six Bundesliga goals this term, a stark downturn from last season, but his potential should not be questioned.

With Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino enduring such poor seasons, it’s likely time Liverpool bring in a new, elite attacker, and Sancho would tick a lot of boxes in terms of his age, high-ceiling and nationality.

He also has a close relationship with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez from the England squad already.