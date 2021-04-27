Liverpool named as destination for exciting PL star who could replace 230-cap midfielder

Liverpool are being continually linked with a move for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma.

A report in the Telegraph today lists Anfield as a possible destination for the Mali international, alongside several other clubs.

Transfer guru Mike McGrath suggests Bissouma could be a suitable replacement for Gini Wijnaldum if he leaves Liverpool this summer, as his contract will enter its final two months in just four days’ time.

Bissouma, Barnes, Wijnaldum
Bissouma in action for Brighton against Liverpool rivals Everton

The Dutch maestro has made a total of 232 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions over the last five seasons and stepping into his shoes will be no easy task.

But with the 24-year-old already boasting three terms in England on his CV, Bissouma looks the part.

The midfielder will not come cheap, however – signed for £15 million back in 2018, the Brighton star has improved with each passing season and will now command a much larger fee, especially if Liverpool make a move.

