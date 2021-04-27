Liverpool named as destination for exciting PL star who could replace 230-cap midfielder

Liverpool are being continually linked with a move for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma.

A report in the Telegraph today lists Anfield as a possible destination for the Mali international, alongside several other clubs.

Transfer guru Mike McGrath suggests Bissouma could be a suitable replacement for Gini Wijnaldum if he leaves Liverpool this summer, as his contract will enter its final two months in just four days’ time.

The Dutch maestro has made a total of 232 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions over the last five seasons and stepping into his shoes will be no easy task.

But with the 24-year-old already boasting three terms in England on his CV, Bissouma looks the part.

The midfielder will not come cheap, however – signed for £15 million back in 2018, the Brighton star has improved with each passing season and will now command a much larger fee, especially if Liverpool make a move.