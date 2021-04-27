Manager reacts to news 6’4 centre-half is nearing Liverpool move

RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann, who has agreed to join Bayern Munich at the end of the season, has responded to claims Ibrahima Konate is nearing a transfer to Liverpool.

The German boss offered a blunt reaction to the rumours, stating it’s not something he’s discussed with the Frenchman.

Addressing the media after Sunday’s 2-0 win over Stuttgart, Nagelsmann said: “[The reports are] perceived like all other rumours. Not that important to me. I haven’t talked to him about it yet,” as per Kicker.

Following a report by The Athletic‘s David Ornstein last month, which stated Konate is nearing a move to Anfield, very few days have gone by without an twist in the defender’s tale.

The young Frenchman was asked about the rumours in a press conference earlier this month and he couldn’t help but smirk and insist “I think I cannot answer this question,” as per the Liverpool Echo.

The Reds, in a desperate state of affairs with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all injured, signed Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak in the January transfer window.

But Davies is yet to make his debut for Liverpool, while Kabak was signed on a six-month loan deal with an option to buy – not obligation – so their futures remain unclear, which only adds fuel to the fire that is the Konate rumours.