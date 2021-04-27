Real Madrid are eyeing surprise deal for Liverpool’s Brazilian star – Spanish Reports

Real Madrid are being linked to Fabinho by Spanish news outlet Fichajes – but we reckon their claims about interest in our anchorman are more down to those pictures of the holding midfielder with Florentino Perez and Vinicius Jr during our Champions League tie with Los Blancos…

Fabinho used to be contracted to Real Madrid, but was never given a chance and only ever used as a right-back anyway – before he moved to AS Monaco, made a name for himself and earned the Anfield switch.

His contract is out in 2023, but at EOTK we know that the club is planning to offer him an extension this summer and he’s one of the last players Jurgen Klopp would even consider sanctioning selling.

Fabinho is regarded as an untouchable and although the, in our opinion bogus report, says he’s worried about the direction the club is heading – we don’t buy it.

Klopp has been great for Fab and vice-versa. We’d like to only ever see him used in midfield – but once Ibrahima Konate arrives in the summer that much is hopefully certain.