Roberto Firmino’s best days ‘well and truly behind him’ and he needs replacing this summer, says Athletic

Roberto Firmino is no longer the force he once was as Liverpool’s maverick, all-action forward.

Instead, he looks lethargic and his inability to score goals is a genuine burden on his team-mates now.

Mo Salah scores bucket-loads. Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota get a few. Nobody else helps.

James Pearce of the Athletic has explained his thoughts on the situation – stating a replacement centre-forward is required.

“Firmino has only scored six times in 43 appearances in all competitions this season and has the look of a man whose best days are well and truly behind him. He kept squandering possession during the closing stages to hand Newcastle the initiative when cool heads were required,” he said.

“A new centre-forward is urgently required this summer. This jaded front line needs another dynamic, potent option to shake things up. Offloading back-up Divock Origi and recruiting a high-calibre replacement remains the most sensible scenario.”

We find it funny that Liverpool’s front-three is criticised, when one of them should be in contention for the Premier League Player of the Year award!

Salah is enjoying his second best season at Liverpool in terms of goals scored. There’s absolutely nothing wrong with him – but Mane and Firmino look cooked – mentally and physically.

We’re not suggesting either needs to be sold, but we obviously need other options for when they get stuck in the kind of rut they’re undeniably in.

A potent, goalscoring striker this summer is needed even more than a centre-back.