Steve Bruce on ‘ridiculous’ and ‘ludicrous’ Anfield events

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has slammed the rules that meant Newcastle’s first equaliser was disallowed in injury time.

Liverpool and the Magpies drew 1-1 on Saturday lunchtime, with a mightily controversial end.

The initial goal ricocheted off Callum Wilson’s arm and ended up in the net – but it was totally accidental and to the naked eye – nothing.

“What a ridiculous decision that is not to allow a goal,” the Newcastle boss said, reported in the Echo.

“We are going to have to look at that, these crazy rules. VAR is becoming laughable.

“It’s not VAR’s fault, though, it’s the letter of the law that we seem to be adhering too a bit too much.

“It doesn’t makes sense. We have just brought down a Super League with the opinion of a lot and lot of people, and now surely we are taking the letter of the law too literally.”

“VAR was brought in for clear and obvious mistakes, it shouldn’t be looking for a toe here or a millimetre there. It’s a nonsense and not a great spectacle.

“I don’t think VAR is the problem, it’s the rules. The handball decision was ludicrous. We can’t chalk goals off like that.”

Of course, after we got that particular let-off, we embarrassed ourselves by letting another goal in with the final play of the game.

At that stage, watching, we just knew what was going to happen – in complete opposite to last season – when you just knew Liverpool would nick a winner.

We had more efforts on goal v Newcastle than we did in the 7-0 win over Crystal Palace, but our finishing was pathetic, at times.

And the defensive collapse was predictable and ultimately, probably deserved. We’re not going to finish in the top four, because we’re not going to win five games on the trot.

We need the summer to come, everyone to have a breather, and we can start again.