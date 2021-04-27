Thiago labelled worse than Veron & like the PL Schweinsteiger despite Man of the Match performance

We can usually understand and accept criticism of Thiago – but probably not following his performance against Newcastle – in which he was Liverpool’s best player – awarded Man of the Match despite being subbed with 15 minutes to go.

The Reds drew 1-1, but before injury-time at Anfield, we should have had a five-goal lead.

Our finishing was beyond poor, all the more frustrating considering the genius of Mo Salah’s opener.

Finally, Liverpool had an early goal, but we our inability at turning 1-0s into 2-0s is costing us.

Chris Bascombe of the Telegraph, offered this especially harsh critique of Liverpool’s Spanish summer signing.

“In midfield, Thiago Alcantara is contributing so little creatively, the unfavourable comparison with Manchester United’s signing of Juan Sebastian Veron no longer carries weight,” he said.

“He’s more like Liverpool’s version of the Premier League incarnation of Bastian Schweinsteiger, a reminder that Bayern Munich probably know what they are doing when they let their stars go. Thiago has made 1,320 Premier League passes and we still await his first assist.”

Thiago only registered three assists for Bayern Munich last season, who were devastated to lose him, so this comment doesn’t really make sense.

The biggest issue in our opinion is that Thiago is not playing in midfield with Fabinho…

Jurgen Klopp dropped Thiago for the Real Madrid games; then put Fabinho back into defence for our past draws with Leeds and Newcastle.

How bad can Ben Davies be that he still can’t make the bench? Baffling.