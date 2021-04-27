(Video) Kaide Gordon and Musialowski combine beautifully in 6-0 U18 pummelling

There’s some genuinely special talent in Liverpool’s U18s right now.

Will they all make it? Will any of them make it? We have no idea – but the potential is huge and the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Curtis Jones have proven that there is a legitimate pathway to Jurgen Klopp’s first-XI.

At the weekend, Liverpool U18s thrashed Middlesbrough 6-0, with Kaide Gordon and Mateus Musialowski the stars of the show.

In the video below, you’ll see them linking up for a lovely goal, finished by the Polish Messi!

It won’t be long before all these lads, and James Balagazi and Max Woltman are in the U23s, but we think the club is trying to develop them alongside each other for now.