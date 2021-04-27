(Video) Max Woltman’s 11th goal of season shows LFC U18s have an underrated talent in their midst

All the talk regarding Liverpool U18s is about Mateusz Musialowski and Kaide Gordon – perhaps rightly so – given their monumental talents – but don’t let Max Woltman go completely under the radar…

The youngster has more goals (11) than any other player in the side this season and is consistently showing a real eye for it in the penalty area.

Check out this effort from the weekend’s 6-0 hammering of Middlesbrough, for example. Woltman jinks around a defender and finishes with aplomb into the corner.

The opposition isn’t great, and this doesn’t mean he’d be able to do it at Premier League level, but the signs are promising.

There’s also James Balagazi and summer signing Frauendorf – two more wingers with skill and power to keep an eye on.

The U23s are bereft of talent right now, but the U18s are making up for it.

Quality goal by Woltman, 11th of the season really impressed since signing his pro deal pic.twitter.com/DZXiOfn0Aq — 9 (@F9Txrres) April 26, 2021