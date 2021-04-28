€40m rumoured Liverpool target wants Anfield move – report

Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus is interested in joining Liverpool specifically this summer according to reports.

This comes from Anfield Central, who follow up on a claim made by renowned journalist Christian Falk regarding a potential switch to Anfield.

With Gini Wijnaldum set to part ways with Liverpool in the summer, following repeated failed attempts to secure improved terms, the club is reportedly identifying replacements for the Dutchman in midfield, with the Bundesliga star allegedly being eyed by the recruitment team.

While some still hold out on the hope that the 30-year-old will see the sense in taking less lucrative terms in Merseyside to extend his stay under Jurgen Klopp, the likelihood of these remaining five Premier League games being his last for us remains somewhat high.

Considering Falk’s prior valuation of Neuhaus release clause being at €40m, we could secure a reasonable replacement quite cheaply – an important factor in light of the continuing financial ramifications of COVID-19.

The only potential stickler is the 24-year-old’s style of play, with the German’s talents being more closely aligned with former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, than our current, robust Dutch international.

