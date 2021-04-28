Fabrizio Romano explains why Konate’s switch to Liverpool ‘could take some time’

Fabrizio Romano has explained that the transfer of Ibrahima Konate to Liverpool “could take some time” due to the wholesale changes occurring at RB Leipzig.

This comes from the Here We Go podcast, where the Italian confirmed that the Frenchman’s potential Anfield switch is still on course.

“Konate is going to Liverpool as announced days ago. The agreement is done with the player,” the Sky Sports journalist said.

“Konate is set to join Liverpool, they are just to pay the release clause to RB Leipzig.

“You know about the timing – something could change because the director is going to change and the new manager of Leipzig, so it’s a particular moment for RB Leipzig and that’s why it could take some time.

“But Liverpool are prepared to pay the release clause of Konate – they want to sign Konate – it’s just a matter of time.”

Considering how our defensive concerns have impacted upon performances this term, it’s an extremely positive sign that the club have addressed this issue long before the summer window opens.

Though it remains unclear as to whether the finances are available to complete a double signing for on-loan star Ozan Kabak as well, it’s certainly a step in the right direction as we look to overcome the difficult circumstances that beset us this season.

