FSG’s likely plans for RedBird investment explained as transfer window looms for Liverpool

The RedBird investment received by FSG will likely be used to support ventures to expand the owners’ club portfolio, as reported by the Echo.

It is suspected that a City Group-esque model will be developed, with Liverpool part of a network of teams.

“While the hope from Liverpool fans would have been that it would provide a cash boost for Jurgen Klopp to work with in the transfer market, the reality is that it will allow for the status quo to remain in that sense, for Liverpool to approach the summer in a way that they would have planned in a non-COVID era,” Dave Powell wrote. “A more pointed use for the funds will be to try and accelerate plans to add further teams to the portfolio, including in football, with FSG understood to be looking at options across Europe, including in German football.”

READ MORE: Liverpool legend says Reds star has ‘lost his mojo completely’

The benefit of our American owners moving toward a Red Bull model will likely not be realised in the short term, though it would certainly allow us to expand our scouting networks going forward and offer opportunities to hand young talent more playing time.

In the more immediate future, it has been speculated that we will have the backing required to strengthen various areas of the squad, though this may have to come mainly from player sales, as part of our self-sustaining model.

Given the financial constraints on clubs in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it looks set to be a tough summer building up the sales necessary to facilitate purchases where required, though on the plus side, it’s likely we’ll find some exciting bargains in the mix too.

Rather this content was ad-free? EOTK PRO gives you exclusive LFC news to your inbox