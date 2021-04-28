(Image) Liverpool CEO responds to Spirit of Shankly call for elected fan representation

Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan’s letter reply to Spirit of Shankly has surfaced on Twitter, with it being revealed that a meeting will take place between the supporters’ union and FSG in the future.

The American agreed with the need for “positive, meaningful change to occur”, which could suggest that the owners are at least willing to consider some fan representation at a board level.

This all follows the group’s PR disaster of an attempt to involve Liverpool in the proposed European Super League, from which the club was hastily withdrawn in response to the backlash received from fans and players alike.

While we at the EOTK would find it hard to imagine FSG encouraging a 50+1 German-esque model of fan-led ownership, we’d hope for talks to lead to some supporter representation at the absolute least, which could be used as a launching pad for further changes in the club.

You can see the letter below, courtesy of Spirit of Shankly:

