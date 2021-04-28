Klopp has phone-call with French striker to replace Origi, but it doesn’t go to plan

Liverpool had considered offering Divock Origi to Celtic for Odsonne Edouard, but our Belgian didn’t fancy the SPL, and Edouard didn’t fancy a role on the bench!

This is according to Anfield Central, who claim Jurgen Klopp and France U21 forward Edouard spoke on the phone before realising the move wasn’t on the cards as the 23-year-old needed more guaranteed game-time.

Edouard has 16 SPL goals this season, which considering the quality of the competition, is hardly the kind of numbers that pique our attention.

We do need a rotation striker, someone who can come off the bench and make an impact, as Origi’s days are definitely numbered.

Taki Minamino could come back, but he didn’t exactly prove he was clinical before his departure on loan in January.

Really, we want Liverpool to sign a new frontline, starting striker – someone with a better pedigree than Edouard – but time will tell if we have the finances for that kind of venture.