Liverpool fired stark Champions League warning in finance guru’s sharp analysis of club’s accounts

Renowned finance account @SwissRamble has dissected Liverpool’s finances (you can read the full thread here), reminding fans of the importance of Champions League qualification in order to ensure the continued upward trajectory of the club.

Sides across the globe have been hit hard by the financial ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic, with even those benefitting from the Premier League’s phenomenal TV broadcasting deal feeling the pressure.

#LFC fans will point to the relatively low financing provided by FSG, who have only put in a net £22m in the last 5 years, in stark contrast to the sums provided by the owners at their neighbours #EFC £348m and another set of American “custodians” at #AVFC £337m. pic.twitter.com/Ov6UVsTKeB — Swiss Ramble (@SwissRamble) April 28, 2021

#LFC success on the pitch, both domestically and in the Champions League, has driven significant revenue growth and profitability, but they have been adversely impacted by the pandemic (like all other clubs). Champions League qualification is important to future prospects. — Swiss Ramble (@SwissRamble) April 28, 2021

As far as transfers go, the insinuation is that we won’t exactly have significant funds to call upon this summer as we look to plug gaps in the squad and expand upon our current options.

Whether this claim refers to the unrealistic nature of huge purchases for the likes of Europe’s elite talents, or merely suggests that recruiting targets to fill spots where required will be difficult, is as of yet unclear.

That being said, FSG’s reported promise to back the club come the season end suggests we will, at the very least, secure moves to address key concerns across the squad including, for instance, Gini Wijnaldum’s impending departure.

