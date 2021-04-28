Liverpool legend says Reds star has ‘lost his mojo completely’

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has shared his concerns over Bobby Firmino in light of the Brazilian’s ongoing vein of poor form, as reported by the Daily Star.

The Reds are expected to strengthen up top in the summer, with the club linked with a number of names including Patson Daka, Jonathan David, and, more unrealistically, Erling Haaland.

“He has lost his mojo completely and I have been one of his biggest fans, but it has been like this for a long time now. It is evident to all the fans,” the 62-year-old said.

“Jurgen believes in him, of course, and he is continuing to play to get himself out of the slump but it looks more and more unlikely the longer it goes on.

“His demeanour is different and he drops into midfield to do a job there at times, but when you have a number nine on your back, your job is to score goals.

“He’s lost his belief, totally, his confidence, everything in his game seems to have gone and he just can’t shake himself out of it.

“Maybe he needs a break? Maybe next season the return of the fans will help him out of it?”

With our three main forwards having only missed six Premier League games between them this season, it’s clear that exhaustion, at some level, has also been a factor.

Given how Thiago has previously mentioned the effect the loss of supporters is having on the Premier League’s Brazilian contingent, it’s entirely possible that our No.9’s form is also intrinsically linked to the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While we’d certainly support Jurgen Klopp’s reported desire for a new forward to strengthen the club’s available options up top, it’s difficult to rule out the 29-year-old until the fans return to the stands and the players have been given some much-needed rest.

