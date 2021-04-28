New report suggests Klopp could make huge Salah/Mane transfer gamble to fund move for Bundesliga hotshot

Jurgen Klopp could look to make a bold transfer gamble by selling one of Sadio Mane or Mo Salah in order to fund a move for Jadon Sancho, as suggested by Football365.

Liverpool’s reported interest in the Dortmund star has been previously documented, with CaughtOffside reporter Leah Smith having said that Manchester United (previously thought to be in the hotseat) will “face competition” from the Reds for his signature.

Jadon Sancho is wanted by more clubs this summer, than he was last.#MUFC remain keen, but now know they face competition from other clubs, including #LFC. A lot of eyes are watching and waiting to see if BvB qualify for Champions League 👀 — Leah Smith (@LeahSmith_) April 27, 2021

“Liverpool are losing money and dropping £87m (one estimate of the asking price) on one player simply does not work. Unless…” Sarah Winterburn wrote for Football365. “Well the ‘unless’ is that Liverpool sell Mo Salah or Sadio Mane – both 29 this year – to fund a move for the 21-year-old Sancho. It would be one of the biggest gambles of Klopp’s career but with Salah openly angling for a move to Spain, it might just work.”

With all due respect, it’s highly unlikely that Klopp will throw the dice by parting ways with one of his highest-performing forwards, with both having collectively accrued 303 goal contributions over the course of their Anfield careers.

Our No.10’s slump in form has not gone unnoticed, which is the root cause of speculation linking the Senegalese with a summer departure, though his current numbers (20 goals and assists) hardly suggest as disastrous a campaign as some suggest the 28-year-old is having.

Ideally, we at the EOTK imagine that plans to recruit a new forward won’t come at the cost of one our world-class talents – certainly, if the Reds boss hopes to avoid similar fatigue issues next term, it will rely on our front three options being bolstered rather than replaced.

