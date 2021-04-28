Real Madrid loanee Klopp was accused of tapping up set to be blocked from Liverpool move – AS

The Twittersphere went wild after Jurgen Klopp was caught on camera enjoying a post-match chat with Martin Odegaard (currently on loan at Arsenal) following Liverpool’s 3-0 victory over the Gunners at the start of April.

A report from AS (via the Echo) has claimed that the Norwegian won’t be allowed to depart Real Madrid this summer to move to any potential suitor, as the La Liga giants view the former Heerenveen starlet as an important part of their future plans.

As things stand, there has been no clear indication of Liverpool’s interest in the talented midfielder having held true beyond an initial curiosity five years ago, as has been supported by those close to the club.

Taking into account an impressive season on loan at the Emirates Stadium, we at the EOTK would certainly imagine that Mikel Arteta’s London outfit would be more than tempted to keep the 22-year-old aboard, as might we in light of Gini Wijnaldum’s potential departure.

A replacement for the outgoing Dutchman will undeniably be crucial, not least of all due to his perceived importance to our successes as far as Klopp is concerned.

Nonetheless, we are yet to see whether the German will source an exact like-for-like or attempt to mould a more forward-thinking playmaker like Odegaard into the robust, ever-reliable in possession, midfield force we’ve come to know our No.5 to be in the centre of the park.

