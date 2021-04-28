Reported Liverpool target compared to Coutinho; former star says Reds have ‘missed’ this type of player

Emile Heskey has compared rumoured target Florian Neuhaus to former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, claiming that the German would suit the Reds’ style of play, as reported by HITC.

With Gini Wijnaldum set to depart the club on a free in the summer, it’s expected that the recruitment team will identify a midfielder to come in and plug the gap.

“I think they’ve missed that (sort of player) since Coutinho. Someone who can get in those pockets, travel with the ball and start committing defenders to come out of those spaces which they can exploit,” the former Red said.

“We don’t really have that at this moment in time.

“I thought Curtis Jones could be one of those but when you’re in and out of the team, like he is, it’s difficult – especially when you’re a young lad as well!

“So someone like (Neuhaus) would suit Liverpool in the way that they play. Someone who can really drive with the ball.

“If you just sit in your zones, then it’s difficult to actually break teams down. If you can have someone with a bit of creativity, who starts pulling players all over the place, that’s what you need.”

Based on our former striker’s estimations of the Borussia Monchengladbach star, it would appear that the 24-year-old is a far more creative force than our robust Dutchman.

Given how forward-thinking the No.5 was prior to his Anfield switch – and certainly as he remains with the Dutch national side – it’s entirely possible that Jurgen Klopp could mould Neuhaus into the kind of midfielder he needs to fill the potential void left by the 30-year-old.

Interestingly, the Bundesliga star hasn’t missed a single game through injury since the 2017/18 season, which means that we would theoretically be getting a like-for-like, at least as far as durability goes, a fact that will undoubtedly appeal to Klopp.

