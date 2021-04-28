(Video) Twitter account dedicated to Joel Matip releases hilarious montage of Liverpool defender

A montage of injured Liverpool star Joel Matip has surfaced on the Twittersphere, portraying some of the most hilarious moments involving the Cameroonian throughout his Anfield career.

From his frustrated venting against contentious officiating decisions on the pitch to some pretty bizarre facial expressions, @NoContextJMatip has reminded fans of all our gangly No.32’s best bits at the club.

We’ve greatly missed the the centre-half’s presence in the backline covering for the injured Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, not to mention his infectious personality.

Though there are genuine concerns over his injury record at Liverpool, it would be a shame to see the defender part ways with us in the summer.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @NoContextJMatip: