24-year-old admits it’s time to leave Liverpool

Liverpool winger Harry Wilson, currently on loan at Cardiff City in the Championship, has seemingly admitted his time at Anfield needs to come to an end.

The Wales international has spent five of six years as an Academy graduate out on loan, and is still yet to make his Premier League debut for the Reds.

Speaking to Sgorio, as cited by the Liverpool Echo, Wilson highlighted the fact he’s made over 100 senior appearances – but only a handful for his parent club.

“I feel my senior career has been elsewhere so far. 150-200 appearances deep now and only a couple have been at Liverpool,” said the 24-year-old.

“The club will always be close to my heart, but if it means moving away to further my career then so be it.

“My focus is on finishing the season strong here at Cardiff and then going to the Euros with Wales and doing well there. Whatever happens off the back of that will happen.”

The writing has been on the wall for Wilson for some time now, with reports stating the Welshman is among a list of fringe players at Anfield earmarked to be moved on.

It’ll be a shame to see the Academy graduate go – a player with obvious talent – but it’s hard to envisage where he’ll get much game time at Anfield, and he seems to be well aware of it.