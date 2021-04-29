Coach admits club “brave enough to sell players” as Liverpool circle star midfielder

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has been quizzed about the future of midfielder Yves Bissouma.

The Mali international has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in recent months, with the Telegraph listing Anfield as a possible destination for the 24-year-old this summer.

Addressing journalists in a press conference, Potter admitted Brighton have to be “brave enough to sell players” because of their place in the football pyramid.

For the manager’s quote in full, take a look at the Liverpool Echo’s video below.

The aforementioned Telegraph report suggests Liverpool could see Bissouma as a potential replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, if the Dutchman departs the club at the end of his contract this summer.

The Dutch maestro has made a total of 232 appearances for the reigning Premier League champions over the last five seasons and stepping into his shoes will be no easy task.

But with Bissouma already boasting three terms in England on his CV, the 24-year-old looks the part.

The midfielder will not come cheap, however – signed for £15 million back in 2018, the Brighton star has improved with each passing season and will now command a much larger fee, especially if Liverpool make a move.