Former Red fancies Liverpool to reject Kabak in favour of 24-year-old

Former Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique thinks the Reds should reject the chance to sign Ozan Kabak this summer in favour of keeping Nat Phillips in the squad.

The Turkey international joined the reigning Premier League champions in January and has turned heads with some stellar performances in the absence of the typical starters.

Liverpool have an option to make Kabak’s move to Anfield permanent this summer, but Enrique would rather see Jurgen Klopp give the 21-year-old’s spot to Phillips.

Taking to Instagram to share his thoughts on the matter, the Spaniard seems to favour the Bolton-born defender for financial reasons – something which he exclusively told Empire of the Kop in his monthly column.

It’s an interesting discussion to have – but perhaps there is space in the squad for both Kabak and Phillips?

It’s difficult to know exactly what will happen this summer, but if Ibrahima Konate does come in – as suggested in the above Reddit post – there is no reason Klopp can’t have five senior options at centre-half.