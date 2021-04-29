Four Liverpool players miss training ahead of Manchester United clash

Nat Phillips is one of four Liverpool stars who is yet to resume training ahead of the Reds’ trip to Old Trafford this weekend.

Xherdan Shaqiri, Divock Origi and Caoimhin Kelleher were also absent, with the two most latter now considered long-term injuries by the Echo.

With there now being only two full sessions left before the clash with Manchester United, it means the quartet are unlikely to feature.

Phillips’ potential absence is most worrying, with Liverpool already without Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, Fabinho is likely to drop from midfield to start alongside Ozan Kabak.

With the Brazilian possibly missing from midfield at the weekend, it’d have a serious impact on how Jurgen Klopp sets up his team.

On the up side, Naby Keita looked sharp in training and could be handed a chance against United, with Thiago, James Milner and Gini Wijnaldum also fit and available.