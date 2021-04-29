(Image) The rarely spotted Joel Matip is back outside at Kirkby…

We adore Joel Matip, as a person and a footballer, and it’s a crying shame that his career has become increasingly defined by injuries.

The giant Cameroonian has been simply exceptional whenever deployed by Jurgen Klopp in the past three seasons, but his inability to play more than a few games on the bounce has stopped him becoming a lynchpin in our defence.

Now we’re signing Ibrahima Konate from Rb Leipzig, and Matip’s future is up in the air.

Still, he’s back outside running at Kirkby, which is a start!

This suggests he’s hopefully on track to make pre-season by July – alongside Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

We think Liverpool will start next season with five frontline centre-backs: VVD, Gomez, Konate, Matip and Ozan Kabak.

🏃‍♂️ Joel Matip was pictured running out on the grass at The AXA Training Centre this afternoon, as he continues his road to full fitness 💪 pic.twitter.com/mYhWDr3ZOK — Steven Gerrard (@Gerrard8FanPage) April 28, 2021