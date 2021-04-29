Jurgen Klopp wants Houssem Aouar; Liverpool are serious obstacle for Serie A giants – report

Liverpool have been described as a ‘serious obstacle’ for Serie A sides Inter and Juventus in their reported pursuit of Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar.

According to the Daily Star, cited by Calciomercato, Jurgen Klopp is keen on the Frenchman replacing Gini Wijnaldum at Anfield this summer.

The Italian outlet suggests Champions League qualification could have an impact on where Aouar plies his trade next season, which could be bad news for Liverpool and Juventus.

Both clubs have endured relatively dire campaigns without their fans and teeter on the edge of not qualifying for Europe’s flagship competition.

Aouar is obviously a superstar and would be a fantastic addition to any of the clubs mentioned further up.

The France international is capable of playing as an attacking midfielder or on the flanks when needed, with his impressive dribbling skills and pace allowing for that versatility.

Wijnaldum will be difficult to replace this summer, if he does indeed move on at the end of his Liverpool contract, but Aouar’s potential arrival would soften the blow.