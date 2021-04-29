Liverpool can make Chelsea look silly by repeating Sturridge mistake – opinion

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has somewhat fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge this season.

The England international has bagged just six goals this term, a downturn on the 15 he managed in 2019/20.

There has been talk (via Football Insider) of Liverpool possibly making a move for Abraham, but as of the time of writing there have been no solid reports stating the Reds are interested.

But we at Empire of the Kop think it’s a fantastic opportunity to make Chelsea look silly – again.

Back in 2013, Liverpool completed the signing of Daniel Sturridge for £12 million. The forward would go on to play for the Reds in seven seasons, scoring 67 goals along the way, forming a formidable partnership with Luis Suarez and eventually claiming a Champions League winners’ medal in 2019.

Abraham now finds himself in a similar situation at Chelsea, out on the fringes, and a move to Anfield could suit him to a tee.

It’d be a wise move for Liverpool too, with only Mo Salah seemingly capable of finding the back of the net with some regularity this season, the Reds could do with another option up top.

Abraham has a proven record, with 90 goals in 205 appearances spread across five seasons.

But the potential transfer fee could prove problematic as Transfermarkt value the 23-year-old at £36 million and Chelsea will no doubt demand more than that from a rival.