Liverpool named as destination for €45m defender by Italian source

Juventus defender Merih Demiral has been linked with a move away from Italy, with Liverpool said to be keen on the services of the Turkey international.

The reigning Premier League champions aren’t alone, though – with rivals Manchester City also credited with interest.

That’s according to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, who claim the duo are among the main contenders for Demiral this summer.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for RB Leipzig star Ibrahima Konate, while it’s anticipated the Reds will make Ozan Kabak’s move permanent at the end of the season.

Where that would leave Demiral is anyone’s guess, but the Turkey international has been told he can leave Juventus, as per Fanatik – but only for a fee of €45 million (£40.5 million) – which serves as a warning to would-be buyers.

Confirming what it would take to sign the defender hasn’t deterred Liverpool, however – with the same report claiming it’s actually ‘alerted’ the Reds to the situation.

Fanatik isn’t regarded as a reliable source for even Turkish football news, so it’d be worth taking their information with a tablespoon of salt, especially given the Reds’ well-known defensive injury crisis.