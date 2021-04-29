Mino Raiola employs dirty tactics to ensure Erling Haaland leaves Borussia Dortmund this summer

Erling Haaland is the striker every club, including Liverpool, would most like this summer.

The Norwegian is scoring a goal per game for Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga and has an even more clinical record for them in the Champions League.

So it’s no surprise that his potential signature will be one of the most coveted come the end of this season – and his agent Mino Raiola is absolutely lapping it up.

The Italian, who we think is a real stain on our game, is desperate to force BVB into selling this year and not next, and according to the reliable Leah Smith, he’s made them a significant threat to make sure it happens…

Mino Raiola is currently negotiating with Borussia Dortmund and warning that if they do not allow Erling Haaland to leave this summer, he'll ensure the player moves to Bayern Munich in 2022 – a direct domestic rival. Raiola wants Haaland out of Dortmund asap. — Leah Smith (@LeahSmith_) April 28, 2021

Jurgen Klopp is unlikely to work with a player managed by Raiola and it puts our chances of signing the 20-year-old to bed – although our likely lack of Champions League football next season does the same.

Instead, we’ll need to find the next Haaland, and hope we strike gold again like we did with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane in the past.

It’s a pivotal window in which we won’t have much funds. Let’s see what happens.