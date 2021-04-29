(Photos) Liverpool’s new 2021/22 kit in detail with close-up images

By now, you’ve probably already seen the leaked images of what appears to be Liverpool’s new home kit – but some fresh photos have now surfaced on social media.

Before many supporters have even had the chance to pick up the latest kit, leaks for the following season’s wearables always seem to find their way online.

The newest nugget comes in the form of a few close-up photographs of the rumoured Liverpool home kit for 2021/22.

In the new leaks, you can see the finer details on the home shirt, including the quintessential eternal flames at the back of the neck.

Take a look at the photos below – via The Kit Man.

NEW PHOTOS

POTENTIAL HOME KIT 21/22

Close up images

Finer detail *still could be completely fake. But it’s looking more “likely” Thoughts? #LFC pic.twitter.com/yJjzyXAC0z — The Kit Man (@LFCKits) April 28, 2021