(Photos) Liverpool’s new 2021/22 kit in detail with close-up images

Posted by
(Photos) Liverpool’s new 2021/22 kit in detail with close-up images

By now, you’ve probably already seen the leaked images of what appears to be Liverpool’s new home kit – but some fresh photos have now surfaced on social media.

Before many supporters have even had the chance to pick up the latest kit, leaks for the following season’s wearables always seem to find their way online.

The newest nugget comes in the form of a few close-up photographs of the rumoured Liverpool home kit for 2021/22.

In the new leaks, you can see the finer details on the home shirt, including the quintessential eternal flames at the back of the neck.

Take a look at the photos below – via The Kit Man.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top