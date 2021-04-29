Serie A giants express interest in Liverpool winger – report

Lazio have been credited with interest in Liverpool winger Xherdan Shaqiri, alongside fellow Serie A outfit Roma and La Liga side Sevilla.

According to La Lazio Siamo Noi, as cited by our friends over at The Laziali, all three clubs have a long-standing interest in the Switzerland international and could move for him this summer.

Shaqiri has registered just 13 Premier League appearances for Liverpool this season, with most of them coming from the bench.

Chiefly utilised as Mo Salah’s back-up, the Reds’ No.23 barely gets any game-time, but is more than good enough to play every week for another top side.

Just a few months ago it was reported Shaqiri had rejected opportunities to leave Liverpool on loan, which may have had an impact on Takumi Minamino’s temporary move to Southampton.

The Swiss flyer has two years left on his current deal at Anfield, which should give the club some leverage in potential negotiations this summer.

Football Insider report Liverpool have previously asked for as much as £23 million for Shaqiri, but could be talked into cashing in on the 29-year-old for less.