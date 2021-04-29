Van Dijk has been teaching potential new CB signing about Liverpool’s ‘football mentality’

The information we’ve heard about Ozan Kabak is that it’s still up in the air regarding whether we’ll turn his loan deal into a permanent one.

The young Turk has done well since arriving from Schalke in January, playing pretty much every game.

There have been mistakes, but we’re not going to hold that against him considering the team has been in a horrible patch of form and he’s still learning his trade.

According to Kabak, Virgil van Dijk has been coaching him the Liverpool way from the sidelines – encouraging him to change his mentality.

“He [Van Dijk] gave me small tips about our football mentality,” Kabak told the official website. “I think defenders understand each other better and he came with some small tips about how we play or what I need to do. It helps [my] game.

“I analyse every striker before the game with the video analysis. I ask the guys who work in here [for] their videos and I work on it.

“Before the game I know which foot is stronger and what the abilities are of this striker. It helps me a lot because then it’s easier to guess his next movements.”

Liverpool’s deal for Ibrahima Konate is all but done, EOTK can reveal, meaning it’s simply a case of whether we want Kabak as well.

It’s unlikely Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip will all return without further complications, and with Konate also prone to injury over the past few years, it makes sense to doubly insure ourselves considering the central defensive crisis basically ruined this season.

We’d bring in Kabak as a fifth choice, selling Nat Phillips to the highest bidder. Phillips has done very well, but he doesn’t suit our footballing style long-term.