(Video) Keita scores peach as Liverpool do intensive shooting drills

It’s quite reassuring to see Liverpool working hard at the thing that has let us most down in 2021: finishing!

At Anfield, we’ve scored four goals this calendar year from around 150 shots – which would be hilarious if it wasn’t so miserable.

At Kirkby, the lads looked relaxed and clinical in front of goal – but doing it in practice and doing it when it matters is different. Nobody misses penalties in training either.

Still, this video is fun. There’s some brilliant goals scored from Naby Keita, Thiago, Sadio Mane and Curtis Jones. Kaide Gordon is involved in first-team training for the first time as well. Keep an eye on him – he’s tearing up the U18s right now.

Perhaps some of these efforts will stick against Manchester United on Sunday – who knows!?

Shooting drill starts around 2:30 – sign up to LFCTVGO for this content exclusively: