(Video) Thiago does Tsimikas with beautiful skill in training drill

Thiago’s debut season in England has not been a brilliant one.

The first half was ruined by an injury, and the second half has coincided with our worst run of form in recent memory.

His ability shouldn’t be questioned – but with our constantly changing lineup and a collective loss of confidence – he’s often looked unsuited to our system.

Kostas Tsimikas simply hasn’t been given a chance, probably because Jurgen Klopp feels he can’t risk changing another member of the backline when both centre-backs are rookies.

In the clip below, you’ll see a stunning piece of skill from Thiago to make the Greek look a little silly – but he does this kind of stuff all the time at Kirkby.

Next season, with better luck with injuries and a nice, long break – we really hope he can find his niche in a team that is still potentially brilliant.